Treat dad to some hot rods, good music, food, drinks and more at the Route 41 Hot Rods and Heroes 5th Annual Car Show in Oak Creek.

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, and Route 41 Bar & Grill will also match 10% of all proceeds as a sperate donation to the Oak Creek Salvation Army.

