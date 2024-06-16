Expand / Collapse search

Route 41 Hot Rods and Heroes 5th Annual Car Show in Oak Creek

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2024 7:29am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A hot rod car show for dad on Father's Day

FOX6 WakeUp stopped at the Route 41 Hot Rods and Heroes 5th Annual Car Show in Oak Creek, which benefits the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Treat dad to some hot rods, good music, food, drinks and more at the Route 41 Hot Rods and Heroes 5th Annual Car Show in Oak Creek.

The show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, and Route 41 Bar & Grill will also match 10% of all proceeds as a sperate donation to the Oak Creek Salvation Army.

For more information, click here.

Hot weather and hot rods at Route 41

Showcasing cars for a good cause

