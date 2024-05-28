Oak Creek child care employee arrested, police investigate neglect

article

Oak Creek police arrested a child care facility employee, the department announced on Tuesday, as part of a neglect investigation.

A parent took a child to Children's Wisconsin on May 15 after noticing several scratches and marks on the child's neck. On May 21, the hospital notified police that a toxicology screen showed the child had "positive indication for cocaine metabolites" in their urine.

Detectives went to the child care facility that the child attended on May 22. There, a K-9 sniffed vehicles in the parking lot, as well as the facility's infant room. In the infant room, the K-9 and detectives uncovered cocaine inside an employee's backpack on the floor.

The employee was arrested and taken to the Milwaukee County Jail, and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families was notified. Charges of child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine were referred to the district attorney's office.