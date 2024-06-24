Oak Creek prostitution operation; 13 men arrested

article

Thirteen men have been taken into custody in connection with a prostitution operation in Oak Creek.

According to Oak Creek police, on Sunday, June 23, the Oak Creek Police Department Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution demand suppression operation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During this operation, 13 men were taken into custody for patronizing prostitutes.

Two of those men are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for state charges due to prior arrests for the same violation.

"The Oak Creek Police Department remains steadfast in doing our part to combat human trafficking and deterring any demand within our community," said Oak Creek Police Department said.