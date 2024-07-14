Oak Creek FD: Vehicle submerged at Bender Park boat launch, 1 dead

article

Oak Creek fire officials say a vehicle was submerged in the water at the Bender Park boat launch late Saturday, July 13. Emergency crews removed one person from the vehicle – and that individual was deceased.

Oak Creek dispatch received the first report of the vehicle in the water just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The first crew on the scene found the vehicle approximately 50 feet from the boat launch in eight to ten feet of water.

Additional resources were requested from the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Team and the South Milwaukee Fire Department.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Team searched the water surrounding the submerged vehicle and did not locate any additional occupants.