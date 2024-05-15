Milwaukee County police chase, crash; boy hurt, man charged

article

A Franklin man is charged with seven felonies related to a police chase and crash that injured an 11-year-old boy on Thursday, May 9.

Prosecutors accuse Griffin Johnson, 19, of fleeing officers across Milwaukee County in a stolen pickup truck twice in one night. It all came to an end with a crash near I-94 and Drexel in Oak Creek.

The truck was reported stolen from a Franklin business on March 15, a criminal complaint states. A Greenfield officer spotted it near Forest Home and Oklahoma around 9 p.m. on May 9 and, when the officer tried to pull the truck over, the driver – later identified as Johnson – sped away.

The complaint states the high-speed pursuit stretched from Greenfield onto I-894 westbound. Johnson got off and on the interstate multiple times, ran red lights and reached speeds greater than 90 mph. The pursuit headed into Milwaukee, and an MPD officer took over the pursuit near 27th and Forest Home until it was called off near 11th and Lapham. In total, the chase covered a little more than 10 miles in roughly 10 minutes.

A Franklin police officer then found the truck near 68th and Drexel around 9:45 p.m. that night. The complaint states Johnson sped off again when the officer tried to pull him over. The chase that followed went down I-43 and onto 27th Street before the fleeing truck crashed into a silver Nissan near 27th and Howard – but Johnson kept going.

The chase continued as Johnson sped and ran multiple red lights, the complaint states, ultimately crashing into a black Mercedes-Benz and a red Toyota near I-94 and Drexel. The truck also hit a traffic light and several other signs before rolling into a ditch and catching fire. The pursuit chase stretched 12.6 miles, lasted roughly 35 minutes and reached a top speed estimated at 104 mph.

Prosecutors said Johnson emerged from the driver's door window, using a gloved hand to remove a hood and ski mask before officers pulled him out of the truck. Officers took Johnson into custody, per the complaint, and heard screaming from inside the truck. The 11-year-old boy was unable to get out of the burning truck on his own, and an officer pulled him out.

The boy was then taken to Children's Wisconsin. The complaint states he suffered numerous bruises and abrasions, and the full extent of his injuries is not yet known. The driver and passenger in the black Mercedes-Benz both went to a hospital with concussions. The drivers of the silver Nissan and red Toyota did not report any injuries.

Greenfield police spoke to the boy's father at the hospital. According to the complaint, the father said Johnson was staying in their home and had recently been released from custody for breaking into a home. The father also said Johnson made comments about having a stolen truck.

A 20-year-old man who also lived in the home spoke to investigators, too. The 20-year-old said Johnson arrived home that night, per the complaint, and said he'd just been involved in a police chase and was going to find somewhere to hide the truck after using bleach to wipe his fingerprints. The 20-year-old told police Johnson "chucked" the boy into the truck when he left, and the boy later called during the chase because he was scared.

The boy later spoke to police at the hospital as well. The complaint states Johnson told him about a stolen truck that he needed to "dump." He said he went outside to tell Johnson to "drive safely," but Johnson picked him up off the ground and put him in the truck. The boy said he tried to get out as Johnson drove, but he could not find a door handle and then the pursuit began.

Franklin police interviewed Johnson on May 11. The complaint states he said he didn't know why he fled police the first time, but said he fled the second time because he had fled the first time. He said he returned to the house after the first pursuit but denied forcing the boy into the truck. He also said the boy never asked to be let out once the chase started. When asked about the stolen truck, the complaint states Johnson told investigators his Xanax dealer "simply gave him the truck back in March." He said he had no idea he struck any other vehicles while fleeing.

The complaint states Johnson was charged with burglary on May 1 and was out on bond in that case at the time of the pursuits.

In all, Johnson is charged with:

Fleeing/eluding an officer

Fleeing/eluding an officer (causing great bodily harm)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm)

Felony bail jumping (two counts)

Court records show Johnson was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 15.