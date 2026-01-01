Rose Parade 2026: How to watch, what you need to know

The Brief Thousands will gather on Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard on Jan. 1, 2026, to witness the world-famous floral floats and musical performances of the Rose Parade. The 2026 parade celebrates "The Magic in Teamwork," highlighting the power of community and collaboration. The Greendale High School Marching Band will be one of 20 bands taking part in the 2026 Rose Parade.



Celebrate the first day of 2026 by embracing the fun and excitement of the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Rose Parade information

What we know:

The event is an iconic New Year's tradition in Southern California as thousands descend on Pasadena, known as the "City of Roses," to watch beautifully decorated floats drive down Colorado Boulevard.

Christine Devine and Bob DeCastro from FOX 11 in Los Angeles will be along the parade route and bring you a front-row seat to the floats, music, and excitement of this beloved tradition.

This year's theme is "The Magic in Teamwork," chosen to celebrate the power of collaboration, community support, and shared goals, reflecting both grand achievements and everyday moments of unity.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Legendary basketball star Magic Johnson is serving as the Grand Marshal.

Greendale High School Marching Band takes part

Dig deeper:

The Greendale High School Marching Band is heading back to the Rose Parade for the 2026 edition.

The Greendale band is one of 20 marching bands kicking off the new year and Rose Bowl football game.

What they're saying:

"We put in endless, countless hours to get to where we are right now," said Jacob Xiong, Greendale sophomore. "The endurance can be pretty hard to tackle."

"I was really excited. I think it is a really cool experience, especially because we are such a small school," said Clara Svoboda, Greendale sophomore.

"It’s really exciting to be able to take this to California. The kids have been working really hard and now that it is getting closer, they are getting more excited," said Liz Parsons, Greendale band director.