MILWAUKEE -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have joined forces with the Hunger Task Force to help provide relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed by connecting milk to emergency food organizations throughout the state.The $45.6 billion dairy industry in Wisconsin is dealing with a sudden loss of business in schools and restaurants closed during the coronavirus pandemic -- which account for nearly half of the market.Now, farmers and cooperatives from Florida, to Wisconsin, to Maine are dumping milk because there are no plants that will take it and the price paid to farmers has collapsed again.Plants set up to make food service products — like large packages of mozzarella cheese — aren’t able to pivot quickly and start churning out gallons of milk.

April 15