Wisconsin State Fair teams up with Hunger Task Force
Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced it is teaming up with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo for a food donation drive.
'One More Helping' pairs Milwaukee restaurants, Hunger Task Force
MILWAUKEE -- A new campaign launched in Milwaukee is raising money for the Hunger Task Force while supporting local restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.Despite the shortage in business due to COVID-19, chefs were still hard at work prepping food at Milwaukee's City Market Monday, May 11.
Sargento Foods donates $2 million in cheese to help food banks across the country
PLYMOUTH, Wis. -- To help feed families during this time of need, Sargento Foods Inc.
'We are going to buy that milk:' New program sends Wisconsin farmers' dairy to food pantries
MILWAUKEE -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have joined forces with the Hunger Task Force to help provide relief to the growing numbers of underfed and unemployed by connecting milk to emergency food organizations throughout the state.The $45.6 billion dairy industry in Wisconsin is dealing with a sudden loss of business in schools and restaurants closed during the coronavirus pandemic -- which account for nearly half of the market.Now, farmers and cooperatives from Florida, to Wisconsin, to Maine are dumping milk because there are no plants that will take it and the price paid to farmers has collapsed again.Plants set up to make food service products — like large packages of mozzarella cheese — aren’t able to pivot quickly and start churning out gallons of milk.
'We're really scared:' Racine Salvation Army food pantry in need of donations, volunteers
RACINE -- As unemployment numbers rise, the demand on food pantries is, too.
Hunger Task Force develops interactive map to help those in need get access to food
MILWAUKEE -- Hunger Task Force officials on Wednesday, March 18 revealed an interactive map featuring "confirmed, trusted service sites" providing food safely and reliably to those in need during the coronavirus crisis.Individuals, families, and seniors can find a nearby location HERE.Hunger Task Force officials said in a news release the locations map -- devised through Google Maps -- includes a listing of senior Stockbox sites, school meals sites, and outdoor emergency food distribution sites.The content is updated daily at 4 p.m., and includes service days and times and program type.The Stockbox program is open to seniors age 60+ with an income of $1,383 or less.School meals are available for children under the age of 18.
500 Wisconsin families to receive holiday meal boxes
MILWAUKEE -- 500 families in Wisconsin are going to have a warm holiday meal this year thanks to Hunger Task Force.Wednesday, volunteers built boxed packed with all the fixings to make that meal possible.
Brewers hold 8th annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers Community Foundation continued a Thanksgiving tradition, partnering with Hunger Task Force for the eighth annual Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Drive."It's a wonderful occasion every single year, it's a great way to bring in the holidays," said David Stearns, Brewers president of baseball operations and general manager. "I'm always amazed at the number of people from our community who annually come out to this."
Just in time for Thanksgiving, volunteers fill holiday food boxes for 500 local families
MILWAUKEE -- The Hunger Task Force honored the longstanding tradition of filling "Thanksgiving Bins" -- helping families who are especially in need just in time for Thanksgiving.Nearly 100 volunteers from the Hunger Task Force, Old Republic Risk Management and Rexnord gathered Friday, Nov. 22 to assemble and fill boxes with Thanksgiving foods at the Hunger Task Force's distribution center on Milwaukee's south side.
Mobile market an oasis for Racine residents who live in 'food desert'
RACINE -- A food desert is what the name implies: an area where people lack access to affordable, quality food.In Racine, Mayor Cory Mason has turned to a mobile food market for help."There are food deserts all over Racine, city of (Racine) in particular but also in Racine County, where people have to travel great distances to get access to food," said Sherrie Tussler, executive director of the Hunger Task Force.The mobile market brings a single-aisle grocery store to those who are most in need of fresh produce, dairy and meat.
Sargento Foods presents $55,800 donation to Hunger Task Force to combat hunger
MILWAUKEE --Sargento Foods Inc., in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, has donated $55,800 to the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee as a part of the annual Double Helping for Hunger program.According to a press release, as the Official Cheese of the Milwaukee Brewers, Sargento donates $200 to Hunger Task Force for every double the Brewers hit at home or away during the regular season.
Riders visit House of Harley-Davidson, bring non-perishable food for Hunger Task Force
GREENFIELD -- The House of Harley-Davidson held a customer appreciation event on Saturday, Oct. 26 -- and all for a great cause.Riders of all ages were invited to the motorcycle dealership to listen to live music, carve up some pumpkins and enjoy some great food.PHOTO GALLERYThose who visited were encouraged to help the House to "Stuff the Truck" -- by bringing a non-perishable food item.
'EBT tokens accepted:' Some farmers markets add new incentive to help families get more for their money
BROWN DEER -- Some farmers markets are adding new incentives to help families get more for their money.
Hunger Task Force highlights summer meals program with Milwaukee event
MILWAUKEE -- Hunger Task Force hosted its second annual Sizzlin’ Summer Social.To bring additional awareness to the impact of the Summer Meals program, an event on Thursday, July 11 highlighted the Hunger Task Force MyPlate through different stations and activities.Summer is the peak time for childhood hunger, and many local children and families do not know about the free (federal) Summer Meals program in Milwaukee.Hunger Task Force organizes a nationally-recognized model for summer meals, known as the “Milwaukee Model,” to address the local issue of summer childhood hunger.
Hunger Task Force launches 'Summer Meals Program' to fight childhood hunger this summer
MILWAUKEE -- The Hunger Task Force launched its "Summer Meals Program" Tuesday, June 11.Volunteers started putting up signs at 140 locations across the city where kids could then pick up meals throughout the summer.For those living in underserved parts of Milwaukee, nutrition is a big problem for children who aren't receiving meals when school isn't in session."What we're going to see is escalating hunger from June, to July, to August before school reopens.
Double helping for hunger: Sargento expands partnership with Hunger Task Force, Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- Sargento expanded its partnership with the Hunger Task Force during the Milwaukee Brewers' 2019 season.The company will donate $200 to the Hunger Task Force for every double the Brewers hit in any game during the season.
'Be there for our community:' Ruck Walk event supports Milwaukee's Hunger Task Force
MILWAUKEE -- Several members of Milwaukee Police Department District 3, U.S. Army Reservists, and community members got in another kind of workout on Saturday, April 6.
'Very generous:' Match Madness MKE brings back doubled donations from March 1-10
MILWAUKEE -- March Madness starts March 19, but Match Madness began March 1.