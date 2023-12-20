Mobile Market; Hunger Task Force brings groceries on wheels

The holidays are here and putting food on the table for some families can be overwhelming.

That’s why an effort in Milwaukee looks to make it easier for people.

The Hunger Task Force and Piggly Wiggly partnered together for the Mobile Market. The market on wheels stops in low-income neighborhoods and at nonprofits across Milwaukee County.

It’s done so for eight years.

"It helps out a lot because I don’t get that much in food stamps," shopper Tawayana Robinson said. "I’m disabled so it helps out a lot."

Everything is 50% off.

"We’re all on limited income so it helps out a lot," Robinson said.

Hunger Task Force CEO Sherri Tussler said they’ve seen a 20% increase in customers this year. She thinks that’s partially because food share benefits during the pandemic ended.

"They need to stretch every dollar as far as they can," she said.

Everything inside the mobile market is fresh, from the meat to the produce. The discounted prices relieve some holiday burdens too.

"Putting a ham on the dinner table, especially if you’re going to have friends or family over for Christmas, it’s a great thing," Tussler said.

Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market

The Mobile Market operates Monday-Friday and they stop at two places every day. To see a calendar showing where the Mobile Market will be, click here.

The market runs on donations and volunteers. Those interested in volunteering or donating can follow this link.