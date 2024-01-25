Hunger Task Force CEO Sherrie Tussler retiring in June 2024

She's helped countless families and served the community for nearly three decades. Now, it's time for Sherrie Tussler to retire from Hunger Task Force.

"26 years ago, I was offered an opportunity that was truly an opportunity of a lifetime," said Sherrie Tussler. "I was offered a job where they would actually pay me to do the job I love the most, which was to advocate."

Tussler plans to retire in June 2024, but plans to serve Hunger Task Force in a part-time role as CEO Emeritus.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sherrie Tussler (center)

She says she's going to spend more time with her children, traveling, and spending more time on her hobbies.

Associate Director Matt King will take over as the CEO, after many years with the non-profit already.