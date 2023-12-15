Hunger Task Force holiday ham distribution helps 70+ food pantries

Hunger Task Force distributed more than 1,400 holiday hams Friday, Dec. 15.

More than 70 local food pantries picked up the free hams, which will go to families in time for Christmas. Leaders with the organization said there is a greater need for food this time of year.

"The demand goes up because people are looking for that extra food that they might not be able to afford, but also everybody wants to celebrate the holiday with their friends and family," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force CEO. "They may be having people over, and they just need a little bit of extra food."

A $15 donation made each ham possible. Outpost Natural Foods also donated produce.