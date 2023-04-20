Rain helps Hunger Task Force farm in Franklin: 'A good start'

Flash floods Wednesday left a lot of roads and fields underwater, but the rain was good for one Franklin farm.

At the Hunger Task Force farm, workers grow 500,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables to distribute at local food banks. They rely on the weather, and so far this season, Mother Nature has been good to them.

"When Mother Nature gives us rain, we kind of we go around it," said Sarah Bressler, Hunger Task Force farm manager.

While parking lots and sidewalks were a mess, the rain was a good thing on the farm.

"We haven’t seen any flooding, so the amount of rain we’ve received here in Franklin is a good start for our season," Bressler said. "There’s already crops like cucumbers and watermelon that really enjoy just a little extra water."

Hunger Task Force farm in Franklin

With the potential for more heavy rain Thursday, too much of a good thing could be damaging. A lot of rain pools in lower areas, but Bressler said it would take several inches before it could be damaging.

"Fungal diseases, bacterial diseases and just being able to get into the field can cause an issue as far as pushing back our planting dates," said Bressler. "It would push back our time as far as planting and being able to get into the fields."

Workers on the farm continued their seeding Thursday, hoping Mother Nature doesn't throw them any more curveballs. The farm's planting date is May 8, as long as weather allows.