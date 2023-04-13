Hunger Task Force, Anthem announce $900K commitment

article

Hunger Task Force and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Thursday, April 13 renewed a three-year partnership.

Anthem committed $900,000 over the next three years to support Hunger Task Force's Mobile Market and senior outreach programs, presenting a giant check outside a new 53-foot truck. Hunger Task Force said it is one of Anthem's "most significant philanthropic investments" in Wisconsin.

According to a news release, the organizations are working together in the Greater Milwaukee Area and across Wisconsin to improve older adults' access to healthy food. Anthem will also provide a representative at Mobile Market stops as part of the partnership, serving as a resource for Medicare-eligible people seeking information.

Statements

Hunger Task Force Executive Director Sherrie Tussler:

"Partnering with Anthem has helped improve the health outcomes and has made healthcare more accessible to the people we assist. We are grateful for Anthem's continued partnership that will ensure healthy food to seniors in need across the state."

Anthem Regional Vice President of Medicare Market Performance Mark Schneiderark:

"We continue to redefine healthcare with a commitment to whole health that takes a broad view of the physical, social, and behavioral factors affecting the health of our communities. Consistent access to nutritious food is an essential part of maintaining better health and that’s why we are supporting Hunger Task Force and its innovative programming that addresses food insecurity by helping individuals reach optimal health through good nutrition and education."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"Since 2019, our community has made a commitment to addressing ‘health’ as just not the absence of disease but to include the holistic health needs of the individual as well. I’m glad to see the Hunger Task Force and Anthem working together to take to make an even greater impact in the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents. We all have a stake in the health of our fellow Wisconsinites. An all-hands-on-deck approach is necessary to improving health outcomes across the board. On behalf of Milwaukee County, I want to thank these two incredible organizations for coming together to help address the gaps in healthcare access in all our neighborhoods."