Milwaukee Turkey Trot raises money for Hunter Task Force

article

Thousands of early birds came together Thanksgiving morning for the 9th annual Milwaukee Turkey Trot.

A holiday tradition for many, the 5K or 8K races also benefits Hunger Task Force.

"We always ask people when they sign up how many years they’ve been doing it, and we get five, six, seven years in a row," said organizer Alex Savey.

Participants could choose a 5K or 8K race at Milwaukee's lakefront.

"People keep coming and bringing out their family and their friends, so the race keeps growing," Savey said.

In the past nine years, runners have raised more than $56,000 to help fight hunger.

"This year we are up to 4,200 registrants, which is our biggest year yet," said Savey. "We hope to just keep on growing."

The trot isn't just drawing in people from Wisconsin. Angie Abel and her husband came from Mobile, Alabama to spend the holiday with their daughter.

"We just wanted to have something fun to do to challenge us up here in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving," she said.

"Just looking forward to having a good time and hopefully finishing this race," said Kevin Abel.