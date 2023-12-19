Packers, Sargento 'Touchdowns for Hunger' donation presented

The Green Bay Packers and Sargento Foods on Tuesday, Dec. 19 presented a donation to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee and Paul's Pantry in Green Bay.

The donation comes through the annual "Touchdowns for Hunger" program, now in its 21st season. Sargento donates $2,000 for each touchdown the Packers score during the regular season.

"The community has been a big part of everything that we do, and food insecurity is one of those key pillars that we want to support, as we feel like if we can give meals to those in need, it can help solve a lot of other issues," said Sargento CEO Louie Gentine.

So far, the Packers have scored 32 touchdowns this season. That equates to a donation of roughly $64,000. Since it started in 2002, Touchdowns for Hunger has raised more than $1.8 million.