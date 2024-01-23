Snowstorm trouble; food replacement benefits for those impacted

Many went without power for days during the recent snow storms and sub-zero temperatures this month.

In southeastern Wisconsin, the snow is no stranger. But these snow storms earlier this month were different.

"If you’re overwhelmed, you paid your rent, you don’t have any money left and you have no way out of that space, you could be eligible for FoodShare," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force CEO.

Hunger Task Force CEO Sherrie Tussler

Thousands of people were left with no power and no heat for days, which is why the Hunger Task Force wants you to know there's help.

"People who are on FoodShare, if you lost power, had a house fire, if their freezer breaks and they lose food, they may be eligible for replacement benefits," Tussler said.

Emergency Replacement FoodShare Benefits (D-SNAP) give food assistance to low income households with food loss from a natural disaster.

In this case, a snowstorm.

"Any benefits that they have spent between the 1 and the 9 before the storm happened would then be replaced," she said.

Tussler said the deadline to apply for replacement benefits has been extended from 10 days to 30.

"Our state was overwhelmed with the number of calls that came from the southeast Wisconsin region, so they asked the federal government for an okay to extend that to 30 days," she said.

To apply, fill out the form for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

In the meantime, if you need food right away, the Hunger Task Force said their doors are always open. If you are feeling overwhelmed and don’t know where to start when it comes to applying for replacement benefits, the Hunger Task Force has three locations where they can assist in person.