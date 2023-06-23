Stomp Out Hunger: Summerfest food drive collects 21,000 pounds of food

On the opening day of Summerfest, many people were able to get into the festival for free.

All people needed to do was bring three cans of non-perishable food items to the Summerfest gates for Stomp Out Hunger. The campaign, a partnership with FOX6, Hunger Task Force and Johnson Controls, earned people free entry Thursday, June 22, from noon to 3 p.m.

The food drive, in partnership with FOX6 and Johnson Controls, collected 21,000 pounds of food this year.

Summerfest admissions

If you missed a chance to take part in Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6, daily admissions promotions can be found on Summerfest's website.

If you need a ride to the grounds, Milwaukee County Transit System is offering shuttle transportation to the Big Gig on each of its nine days:

June 22 through June 24

June 29 through July 1

July 6 through July 8

Two shuttles will run approximately every half hour from the College Avenue or Brown Deer Park and Ride lot. Riders are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase round-trip tickets in advance to reserve a seat, as there is potential for the service to sell out. Roundtrip fare is $10 for people ages 12 and up. It's $5 for people under 11 and seniors 65 and over, and those with qualifying disabilities.

Every day the first shuttle departs at 11:30 a.m., with the last bus leaving the Summerfest Mid-Gate at 12:30 a.m.

The CONNECT 1 BRT lie will be free to Summerfest riders throughout the entire festival. Catch a ride every 10–15 minutes along the nine-mile route from Wauwatosa’s Watertown Plank Road Park and Ride lot to downtown Milwaukee. The route ends at the corner of Wisconsin and Van Buren, just blocks from the Summerfest North Gate.

Visit Summerfest's website for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Thanks for supporting Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX6!