No amount of snow was going to stop the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market from making its rounds on Friday.

As crews cleaned up the loads of snow on streets throughout Milwaukee, it made it a lot easier for people to get out.

"The main areas are pretty much clear and water converted at this point," said Alan Kerr, a sanitation manager for the city of Milwaukee.

The Mobile Market brings fresh food to food deserts across the city. It carries bread, meats, fresh fruits and vegetables at low costs to make food accessible to people in the community.

"We saw a lot of seniors today," said Hunger Task Force's Jeremy Warwick. "Normally this spot gets really busy, we even have people that come from all over the city."

Hunger Task Force Mobile Market in Milwaukee

On snowy days like Friday, the effort makes it all worthwhile for people like Judy Frida.

"It's snowing, and I did my shopping," she said.

Hunger Task Force said its commitment is to continue to serve communities in need, regardless of the weather.