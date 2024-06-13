Open Record: The Stage is Set
MILWAUKEE - It's nine days of music and live entertainment on 12 stages. Summerfest is kicking off its 56th year and the people in charge of putting on the festival are feverishly ticking boxes on their to-do lists and making sure every detail of Henry Maier Festival Park is perfect. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites three special guests on to talk about what it takes to pull off this massive music festival. From booking the musical acts and stage sponsorships to keeping the fest affordable and attractive to all ages, Bryan digs into the enormous undertaking that is Summerfest.
