Former Milwaukee therapist sentenced after sex exploitation conviction

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced George Ramsey on Wednesday, June 12 to six years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision following his conviction on a charge of sexual exploitation by a therapist.

In April, a Milwaukee County jury convicted Ramsey of forcing Tonya Spencer to perform oral sex during a therapy session.

"He needs to pay for what he did," Spencer said. "He just took advantage of a situation."

George Ramsey

At this sentencing, Ramsey offered no apologies.

"I was out there making contributions to the community, not taking from the community. And I’m not a threat to the community," Ramsey said.

Schuyler Ramsey told the court his brother has helped more people than he has hurt.

"People that was on the verge of suicide. People that was on the verge of mental health, depression, he helped people get off drugs, alcohol," Schuyler Ramsey said.

George Ramsey

Ramsey's criminal history dates back to 1974 and includes at least four felony convictions – all before he became a professional counselor.

A FOX6 Investigation found four different women accused Ramsey of rap in the late 1990s and early 2000s. None led to criminal charges – a point the prosecutor raised at sentencing.

It was not until 2021 that prosecutors charged Ramsey with sexually exploiting three clients.

"He has been choosing victims who are the most vulnerable," said Sara Sadowski, prosecutor.

The jury believed only one of them – Tonya Spencer.

The state asked for seven years in prison for Ramsey. Judge Jeffrey Wagner sentenced him to six. That means Ramsey will be 70 years old when he gets out.

Judge Jeffrey Wagner

Since the charges were first filed in 2021, Ramsey has not been seeing clients. As part of the sentencing, Judge Wagner ensured Ramsey never will – ordering his license to practice professional counseling be revoked.