Open Record: Lessons in Liability
A tree falls in a park and lands on a man's car. Now, he thinks the city should pay for his repairs. Plus, one contractor faces dozens of criminal charges. A handful of those charges stem from an unfinished project at a house that once belonged to one of Milwaukee's most illustrious men. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues that deal with damage.
