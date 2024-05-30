Open Record: Just Some Guy
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of small business owners in Milwaukee say they have private security to keep you safe, but many of those workers are unlicensed and untrained. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn talks about his latest investigation that finds some of those workers are violent, convicted felons. Bryan explains a new Milwaukee ordinance that requires private security workers to get a city license and background check. Now, powerful forces in the Milwaukee business community are fighting to kill it.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.