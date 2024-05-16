Open Record: Gut Feeling
MILWAUKEE - A popular grilling accessory sends one man to the ER, and now he's warning others about the dangers. Plus, delivery driver or porch pirate? A woman who made an online purchase catches something on her home security camera and now wants the shipping company who delivered her stuff held accountable. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues that came into the FOX6 inbox.
