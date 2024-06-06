Open Record: Jubilee Day
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is home to one of the oldest Juneteenth celebrations in the country. But it's been a long road to where we are now from the day in 1863 when President Lincoln first issued his Emancipation Proclamation, the beginning of the end of slavery in America. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor Mary Stoker Smith on to talk about Juneteenth Day. The pair also spend time talking with the Executive Director of the Northcott Neighborhood House, Tony Kearney, and Co-Chair of the Juneteenth Day Jubilee Parade, George Akpan. The group talks about the history of Juneteenth Day, Milwaukee's challenges when it comes to racial divides, and how the city will celebrate the 52nd annual Juneteenth Day.
