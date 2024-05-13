Milwaukee private security law reinstated; temporary ruling

Bouncers, ID checkers and gas station attendants in Milwaukee are once again required to get a private security license -- at least for now.

Judge Brittany Grayson declined Monday, May 13 to keep Milwaukee's new private security ordinance from taking effect while a lawsuit progresses.

The new ordinance was inspired by the death of Isaiah Allen, shot and killed in August 2023 for shoplifting snack cakes at Teutonia Food & Gas. The man who shot him, William Pinkin, is facing homicide charges.

Teutonia and Roosevelt fatal shooting; Isaiah Allen

Pinkin was working as armed security at the gas station without a state security permit. He had just been released from prison four months earlier for a 1989 homicide.

William Pinkin in court Aug. 22, 2023

The new ordinance requires anyone who does security for a licensed business to have a city security license, which includes a criminal background check.

Four nightclubs and one towing company are suing to have the new ordinance thrown out. They say it is overly broad, unconstitutional and would prohibit convicted felons from making a living.

The parties will be back in court on Aug. 1. In the meantime, the new security ordinance is in full effect.