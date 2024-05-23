Open Record: Christina's Story
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a Franklin woman is sharing her story to give others hope. After hitting rock bottom, she got the help she needed to beat her drug addiction. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Ashley Sears on to share Christina's story. Ashley explains how Rogers Behavioral Health got Christina back on the path to sober living and how Christina is able to now pay it forward to so many at the facility.
