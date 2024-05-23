Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Christina's Story

Published  May 23, 2024 10:03am CDT
Episode 320: Christina's Story

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a Franklin woman is sharing her story to give others hope. After hitting rock bottom, she got the help she needed to beat her drug addiction. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Ashley Sears on to share Christina's story. Ashley explains how Rogers Behavioral Health got Christina back on the path to sober living and how Christina is able to now pay it forward to so many at the facility. 

