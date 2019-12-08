RACINE -- Seven people were displaced after a young woman used a lighter to burn loose strings on a box spring at a Racine home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Frank Avenue near 6th Street.Officials with the Racine Fire Department said the 19-year-old woman was using the lighter on the box spring in a bedroom on the second floor when fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control.A roommate called 911 as she evacuated with two other women and two 1-year-old boys.Firefighters found heavy fire venting from three windows on the second floor, and fire entering the attic.

