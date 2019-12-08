Fire crews called to house fire in Racine, 5 occupants displaced
RACINE -- Fire officials were called to a house fire near Row Avenue and Howland Avenue Monday afternoon, June 22.As crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m., they saw a man on a balcony who was attempting to contain the fire that started in the second-floor bedroom.
Fire causes $100,000 in damage to 4 garages, 2 homes in Racine, cause under investigation
RACINE -- Firefighters on Thursday night, June 18 responded to the scene of a garage fire on Harmony Drive near Charles Street in Racine.
Investigators try to determine cause of fire at home near Racine's Horlick Park
RACINE -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a two-family, two-story home near Horlick Park in Racine on Sunday, June 14.Officials say the exterior of the home ignited around 11:30 a.m. Sunday -- and caused significant damage to the home.
Racine FD: House fire leaves 1 dead, causes $45k in damage
RACINE -- Fire officials were called to a home near Rapids Drive and Charles Street around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 6 for a single-family residence on fire.Firefighters say one man was found inside the home.
Vehicle fire damages two homes in Racine
RACINE -- Fire officials responded to a car fire at a residence near De Koven Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.The vehicle was engulfed in the driveway between two houses causing exterior damage to the siding of both.Racine firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented both houses from sustaining further damage.The residents exited to safety and there were no injuries.The fire is under investigation and no more information is being released.
Apartment fire in Racine causes $150k in damage, no injuries reported
RACINE -- The Racine Fire Department responded to a call of an active fire in a second-floor apartment near 6th Street and Wisconsin Ave around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, April 30.Upon arrival, heavy fire was seen coming from an apartment on the second floor.
Cigarette discarded into garbage can ignites porch in Racine
RACINE -- A cigarette discarded into a garbage can caused the front porch to go up in flames Sunday morning, April 26 around 10 a.m.The residents of the home on Hickory Grove Avenue were able to extinguish the fire by the time Racine Fire Department crews arrived.
Fire causes $25,000 in damage to Racine home, cause under investigation
RACINE -- Firefighters on Saturday, March 8 responded to the scene of a fire near Hamilton Avenue and Superior Street in Racine.
Racine garage fire causes $40,000 in damages, no injuries
RACINE -- A detached garage caught fire Saturday night in Racine, causing an estimated $40,000 in damages.The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a fire at 313 N.
7 displaced by fire sparked by woman using lighter on box spring in Racine
RACINE -- Seven people were displaced after a young woman used a lighter to burn loose strings on a box spring at a Racine home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Frank Avenue near 6th Street.Officials with the Racine Fire Department said the 19-year-old woman was using the lighter on the box spring in a bedroom on the second floor when fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control.A roommate called 911 as she evacuated with two other women and two 1-year-old boys.Firefighters found heavy fire venting from three windows on the second floor, and fire entering the attic.
'Too much fire to get inside:' 2 injured, 1 seriously, following duplex fire in Racine
RACINE -- Firefighters on Thursday morning, Nov. 14 responded to the scene of a duplex fire near 10th and Racine Street in Racine.
'Banging on my door:' Stranger, firefighters saved lives of 2 sound asleep during Racine blaze
RACINE -- As two men slept in a Racine home early Sunday, Nov. 10, fire burned above them.
Customers evacuated after fire at IHOP in Racine; no injuries
RACINE -- Firefighters were called out to a fire at IHOP on Durand Avenue near Elwood Drive Sunday, Oct. 6 following reports of black smoke coming from the roof.Responding crews found heavy smoke inside, and fire in the wall on the west side of the building.
'It could have been a lot worse:' Traffic stop leads to multi-vehicle wreck, man on bicycle struck
RACINE -- A traffic stop led to a multi-vehicle crash in the area of 14th Street and Washington Avenue in Racine on Friday afternoon, Oct. 4.
Fire started in attic damages Racine home
RACINE -- Racine authorities responded to a fire that started in the attic of a home near Cleveland and Wright Avenues Tuesday morning, Sept. 10.The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.The fire was extinguished quickly, officials say and the homeowner and his son were able to evacuate safely.No injuries were reported.The fire department says the home is habitable, with about $8,000 in damage, and was left in the care of the homeowner.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Food truck in Racine catches fire; damage estimated at $60K
RACINE -- A food truck caught fire in Racine early morning Monday, Aug. 26 near Kewaunee Street and Horlick Avenue -- and the estimated damage is approximately $60,000.According to officials, fire crews responded to the area for a food truck fire, and quickly put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.No one was injured as a result of the fire, and crews are still investigating.Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330.
Boat catches fire at 5th Street Boat Launch in Racine, nobody hurt
RACINE -- A boat caught fire while at the 5th Street boat launch in Racine on Tuesday morning, Aug. 20.The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighter recovering after battling garage fire in Racine, cause under investigation
RACINE -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Aug. 13 responded to the scene of a garage fire in the area of Cliffside Drive and Red Maple Court in Racine.
No injuries after vehicle intentionally set on fire on 3 Mile Road in Racine
RACINE -- An investigation was underway after a vehicle fire on 3 Mile Road near Erie Street late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.Racine police and fire officials were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m.The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation revealed it was intentionally set.Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Racine Fire Department.