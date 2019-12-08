Fire crews called to house fire in Racine, 5 occupants displaced

Fire crews called to house fire in Racine, 5 occupants displaced

RACINE -- Fire officials were called to a house fire near Row Avenue and Howland Avenue Monday afternoon, June 22.As crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m., they saw a man on a balcony who was attempting to contain the fire that started in the second-floor bedroom.

Vehicle fire damages two homes in Racine

Vehicle fire damages two homes in Racine

RACINE -- Fire officials responded to a car fire at a residence near De Koven Avenue and Taylor Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 16.The vehicle was engulfed in the driveway between two houses causing exterior damage to the siding of both.Racine firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and prevented both houses from sustaining further damage.The residents exited to safety and there were no injuries.The fire is under investigation and no more information is being released.

Cigarette discarded into garbage can ignites porch in Racine

Cigarette discarded into garbage can ignites porch in Racine

RACINE -- A cigarette discarded into a garbage can caused the front porch to go up in flames Sunday morning, April 26 around 10 a.m.The residents of the home on Hickory Grove Avenue were able to extinguish the fire by the time Racine Fire Department crews arrived.

7 displaced by fire sparked by woman using lighter on box spring in Racine

7 displaced by fire sparked by woman using lighter on box spring in Racine

RACINE -- Seven people were displaced after a young woman used a lighter to burn loose strings on a box spring at a Racine home on Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Frank Avenue near 6th Street.Officials with the Racine Fire Department said the 19-year-old woman was using the lighter on the box spring in a bedroom on the second floor when fire got inside the box spring and quickly grew out of control.A roommate called 911 as she evacuated with two other women and two 1-year-old boys.Firefighters found heavy fire venting from three windows on the second floor, and fire entering the attic.

Customers evacuated after fire at IHOP in Racine; no injuries

Customers evacuated after fire at IHOP in Racine; no injuries

RACINE -- Firefighters were called out to a fire at IHOP on Durand Avenue near Elwood Drive Sunday, Oct. 6 following reports of black smoke coming from the roof.Responding crews found heavy smoke inside, and fire in the wall on the west side of the building.

Fire started in attic damages Racine home

Fire started in attic damages Racine home

RACINE -- Racine authorities responded to a fire that started in the attic of a home near Cleveland and Wright Avenues Tuesday morning, Sept. 10.The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.The fire was extinguished quickly, officials say and the homeowner and his son were able to evacuate safely.No injuries were reported.The fire department says the home is habitable, with about $8,000 in damage, and was left in the care of the homeowner.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Food truck in Racine catches fire; damage estimated at $60K

Food truck in Racine catches fire; damage estimated at $60K

RACINE -- A food truck caught fire in Racine early morning Monday, Aug. 26 near Kewaunee Street and Horlick Avenue -- and the estimated damage is approximately $60,000.According to officials, fire crews responded to the area for a food truck fire, and quickly put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.No one was injured as a result of the fire, and crews are still investigating.Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330.

No injuries after vehicle intentionally set on fire on 3 Mile Road in Racine

No injuries after vehicle intentionally set on fire on 3 Mile Road in Racine

RACINE -- An investigation was underway after a vehicle fire on 3 Mile Road near Erie Street late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.Racine police and fire officials were dispatched to the scene around 4:30 p.m.The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation revealed it was intentionally set.Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Racine Fire Department.