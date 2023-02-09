Racine duplex fire: Dogs dead, 6 residents displaced

article

Six people are displaced, and two dogs are dead after a duplex fire near Douglas and High in Racine on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire at the back of the building. An overhaul of the duplex's interior and exterior was needed to put out the fire.

There were no injuries to fire department personnel or civilians. A total of six fire apparatus, totaling 28 personnel, worked to extinguish the fire.

The Racine Fire Department estimated the cost of damage to the structure to be $150,000, and the cost to the contents inside to be $40,000.