Plane crashes in Racine
article
RACINE, Wis. - A single-engine plane went down in Racine Monday night near William Street and Carlisle Avenue.
The female pilot was transported to a hospital for evaluation.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Fire officials said the plane hit a tree before striking a building. There was no structural damage to the building.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement
There was a small leak from the plane but they were able to clean that up.