Plane crashes in Racine

A single-engine plane went down in Racine Monday night near William Street and Carlisle Avenue.

The female pilot was transported to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Fire officials said the plane hit a tree before striking a building. There was no structural damage to the building.

There was a small leak from the plane but they were able to clean that up.