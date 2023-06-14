Racine house fire, man injured near Olive and Prospect

article

A Racine man was injured in a house fire early Wednesday morning, June 14.

The fire started around 4 a.m. near Olive and Prospect. The two residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Upon arrival, the fire department said firefighters saw heavy fire showing from a bay window.

The hospitalized man's injuries were not life-threatening, according to the fire department. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire department said, but foul play is not suspected. The total damage is estimated at $105,000.