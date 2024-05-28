Fire inside Racine's Mitchell Middle School, $50K+ in damage

article

A fire at Racine's Mitchell Middle School caused more than $50,000 in damage on Tuesday afternoon, May 28.

The fire department was called to the school around 2:40 p.m., and the first engine was there in under four minutes. Firefighters found a small fire in an elevated area of the stage in the school's old gymnasium.

Students and staff were evacuating the school when crews arrived, the fire department said. Students were not endangered at any time during the evacuation. No injuries were reported.

A school engineer kept the fire "in check" until firefighters were able to extinguish it, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire department does not suspect foul play.