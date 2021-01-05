Expand / Collapse search

Car catches fire next to Racine home; vehicle a total loss

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Published 
Racine Fire Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Racine firefighters were dispatched to a home on Victory Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 5 for a car fire.

Officials said the vehicle was burning within five feet of a house. But nobody was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle is considered to be a total loss valued at approximately $12,000 dollars. 

A total of 20 firefighters and an Incident Commander assisted at the scene.

