Car catches fire next to Racine home; vehicle a total loss

Racine firefighters were dispatched to a home on Victory Avenue on Tuesday morning, Jan. 5 for a car fire.

Officials said the vehicle was burning within five feet of a house. But nobody was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The vehicle is considered to be a total loss valued at approximately $12,000 dollars.

A total of 20 firefighters and an Incident Commander assisted at the scene.