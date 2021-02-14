Snow-melting hack leads to house fire in Racine

Crews were called to a home near Luedtke and Elhert shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning for a reported house fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw occupants of the home were on the front porch trying to extinguish articles that were on fire.

A preliminary investigation found the occupant of the home was heating rubbing alcohol to melt ice on their car. After noticing the fire, they tried to take the burning pan from the stove to the outside and tripped spilling the burning contents on the area rug and floor in the living and dining rooms.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Racine Fire Department would like to inform citizens that heating up alcohol on a stove is dangerous and will not help to thaw out a frozen vehicle.

Also, when shoveling snow, don't forget to dig around fire hydrants, allowing for three feet of space around them.