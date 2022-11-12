Racine house fire near Hamilton and Astor; 10 people displaced

article

Racine Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. near Hamilton and Astor on Friday, Nov. 11.

Police said the first arriving crew quickly found the location of the fire from tenant information and the use of a thermal imaging camera. Portions of the ceiling and walls in the bathroom and adjacent bedroom had to be removed to extinguish the fire less than 18 inches in diameter. After The crew located and exposed the fire, Engine 2’s crew extinguished it in under 20 minutes.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters. Three adults and seven children are displaced because of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

According to officials, an electrical fire in the attic above the 2nd-floor bathroom caused $15,000 in damage to the structure and contents. The resident’s rapid response to calling 911 prevented further damage from occurring. Twenty firefighters responded to the fire on seven apparatus: three fire engines, one truck, one quint, a paramedic unit, and a Battalion Chief.