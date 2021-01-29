Racine Fire Dept.: Clear the snow from neighborhood fire hydrants

The Racine Fire Department is appealing to its residence to clear snow from neighborhood fire hydrants. But this is a request that could apply to any community.

Racine fire officials say you should try to clear a three-foot area around any hydrant.

By doing so, you are saving firefighters "valuable time" in the event of a structure fire that may affect you or your neighbors' homes or businesses.

Officials noted on Wednesday, Jan. 27, "significant time was lost due to the second in fire engine having to dig out a fire hydrant located on the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue."