Racine funeral: Firefighter Christopher Lalor remembered for service

Racine
RACINE, Wis. - A funeral is being held in Racine for a firefighter found killed off-duty. Fire departments are preparing for a funeral procession throughout the city.

The service for Christopher Lalor is being held at Racine's Festival Hall.

Investigators say Lalor was found dead in his basement on Feb. 20. A man accused of killing Lalor, 51-year-old Peter Lui, has since been found dead – apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot. 

Since Lalor's death, the Racine fire chief said the department deeply appreciated the support of the community. He knows Lalor's family is moved by it as well.

This is a developing story.

