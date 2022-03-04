Racine funeral: Firefighter Christopher Lalor remembered for service

A funeral is being held in Racine for a firefighter found killed off-duty. Fire departments are preparing for a funeral procession throughout the city.

The service for Christopher Lalor is being held at Racine's Festival Hall.

Investigators say Lalor was found dead in his basement on Feb. 20. A man accused of killing Lalor, 51-year-old Peter Lui, has since been found dead – apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Since Lalor's death, the Racine fire chief said the department deeply appreciated the support of the community. He knows Lalor's family is moved by it as well.

