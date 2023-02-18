Racine duplex fire; damage estimated at $90K

article

A fire broke out in a lower unit of a duplex apartment building on 9th and College in Racine on Saturday morning, Feb.18.

Racine Fire Department responded to the apartment building around 8:30 a.m.

Smoke alarms alerted upstairs residents of the fire, and they were able to get out without assistance. Engine 1 and Truck 1 were the first two apparatus on the scene. The crew entered the building and located a fire in a first-floor bedroom. Engine 1 applied water and had the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries occurred to fire service personnel or civilians.

The City of Racine Department of Public Works also assisted by salting the street in front of the incident for civilian and firefighter safety.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $60,000, and to the resident's contents inside at $30,000.