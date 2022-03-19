Racine garage fire, no injuries

article

Members of the Racine Fire Department were dispatched just after midnight Saturday to a garage on fire near Rode Avenue and Harriet Street.

Upon arrival, Firefighters breached the overhead door to attack the fire while other crews attacked the fire from the opposite side of the exterior.

The blaze was brought under control swiftly and afterward, crews checked for hot spots.

There was a minimal loss for the occupant to include one Harley-Davidson motorcycle that did not sustain any damage.

There were no injuries reported and the occupant is safe.

The fire is under investigation.

.Damage estimated at $4,000 to the structure and $3,000 for contents.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android