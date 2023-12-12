Milwaukee FPC nominees, mayor names 3 for consideration

article

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Tuesday, Dec. 12 nominated three people to serve on the Fire and Police Commission.

Jeff Spence: Former Milwaukee School Board member, retired Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District executive

Ramon Evans: Educator, principal at multiple MPS schools

Christopher Snyder: Retired Milwaukee Fire Department deputy chief

The mayor nominated Snyder from a list provided by Milwaukee Professional Firefighters Local 215 to conform with the requirements of this year’s Wisconsin Act 12, a news release said.

"I appreciate these nominees’ willingness to serve on the Fire and Police Commission," Johnson said. "Each brings a depth of experience and knowledge that will benefit the entire city."

Established in 1885, the FPC has an oversight role over the city’s public safety departments. The nominees are subject to confirmation by the Milwaukee Common Council.