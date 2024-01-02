Milwaukee apartment fire; 23rd and Wells, Red Cross assisting 2

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 23rd and Wells on Monday night, Jan. 1.

Upon arrival, crews found a three-story apartment building with fire on the first floor.

Several occupants needed assistance getting out of the building. One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist one adult and one child.

The cause remains under investigation.