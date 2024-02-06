First responder policy; Milwaukee Alderman pushing for change

Pushing for a policy change. That's the goal of one Milwaukee alderman after a woman died at a bus stop last month. The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 6 will consider passing a resolution that will change practices for first responders.

The resolution urges the Chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department and all certified ambulance service providers operating within the City of Milwaukee 911 system to "adopt or modify Standard Operating Guidelines to require responders to exit their vehicles and search for those requesting assistance when weather, other environmental conditions, or obstructions, create impaired or reduced visibility at or around the location or landmark to which responders are dispatched."

This resolution also urges the Chief of the Milwaukee Fire Department to conduct an analysis of existing and future technological capabilities to improve the potential for responders to locate cellular telephone 911 callers. It also calls for a review of existing 911 dispatch protocols.

This comes after 49-year-old Jolene Waldref slipped and fell on ice near 76th and Congress -- and later died in the bitter cold on Jan. 15.

Police said video shows Waldref appear to slip on the ice, fall and hit her head on a gate.

Fire officials indicated they received a call from Waldref and Curtis Ambulance, which is contracted with the fire department, responded. The ambulance operators did not get out of the ambulance but said they checked all four corners of the intersection and did not see Waldref. It was snowy that day.

Since the paramedics did not see Waldref after being on the scene for about six minutes, they went to their next call.

Minutes later, someone walking by noticed Waldref and called 911. That is when the fire department had found Waldref. She was already deceased at that point.

5th District Alderman Lamont Westmoreland is introducing the proposal. He says a change in protocol could prevent this from happening again.

