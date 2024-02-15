Milwaukee ambulance protocol; changes implemented after woman's death

After a woman died in the bitter cold, Milwaukee first responders are changing the way they respond to medical calls.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski spoke before Milwaukee's Public Safety and Health Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15 and indicated his department is working with the family of Jolene Waldref to review protocol.

Waldref, 49, died in the bitter cold in January. Investigators say she fell at a bus stop and called 911.

First responders with Curtis Ambulance went to the location where the call was made, but did not get out of their ambulance to look for Waldref. Ultimately, they could not find her – and Waldref later died.

"We are reeling in the wake of this. We’re feeling a tremendous amount of pressure to make this right," Lipski said.

During Thursday's meeting, Lipski said the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) has already implemented changes when it comes to responding to a medical call. Soon it will be a requirement for first responders to get out of their vehicle if they cannot see a patient – specifically in significant climate factors like wind chill, heat, ice, fog and poor air quality.

"We want to really, really stress the why. And the why is, unless you can guarantee where you were sent is clear, get out," Lipski said.

The changes come after Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland introduced a resolution asking ambulance crews to get out of their vehicles to search for people who call for help. The resolution also asked MFD to look at technology to help responders locate a 911 caller using a cellphone.

"Maybe we’re trendsetters in a horrible way here. There are not many EMS providers that have a specific policy like this," said Chief Lipski.

Representatives from both Bell Ambulance and Curtis Ambulance were at Thursday's meeting. Bell was not involved in the Waldref case. But officials from both ambulance companies said they have also implemented changes requiring drivers to get out of their vehicles if they cannot see or find a patient.

MFD's policy will be presented to the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 27.