Mental health support for Milwaukee firefighters; new initiative launched

The Milwaukee Fire Department launched on Monday, April 29 a new initiative to provide first responders with essential mental health support.

"As everybody's aware, the fire department's been under a tremendous amount of strain," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

A news release says the All-Hands Initiative, therapy sessions, fully funded by ITS, and facilitated by licensed mental health professionals from First Responders Psychological Services, LLC, will be available to firefighters starting May 1. This timing aligns with the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"Mental health, crisis, behavioral health crisis is are on a huge upswing in amongst first responders, but also in the fire service specifically," said ITS President Joe Flick. "And essentially in the fire service, an all hands fire means everybody is coming to work and we're all moving in the same direction towards a common goal. And we think that's the type of support that's going to be needed. If we're going to break the stigma regarding mental health and getting our firefighters the support and resources that they need."

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), firefighters are at a higher risk of experiencing mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, and anxiety due to the demanding nature of firefighting, including exposure to trauma, long hours, and high-stress environments.

ITS offers emotional and physical support to firefighters and their families during times of need. It was established in 2018.

