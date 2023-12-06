Hampton Avenue fire, Milwaukee firefighters sustain minor injuries

article

Two Milwaukee firefighters were hurt while responding to a fire Wednesday, Dec. 6.

It happened at The Fountains apartment complex on Hampton Avenue near 100th Street. As of 5:25 p.m., an assistant chief told FOX6 News the fire was under control.

No occupants of the apartment complex were hurt, and the firefighters' injuries were said to be minor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.