Milwaukee ambulance protocol; MFD to detail policy changes

The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Feb. 27 will hear the Milwaukee Fire Department's new policy regarding the way they respond to medical calls.

The change comes after a woman died at a bus stop during bitter cold temperatures in January.

Milwaukee City Hall

Jolene Waldref had called 911 for help after she fell on the ice and possibly hit her head near 76th and Congress. She was not found by the responding Curtis Ambulance crew. After a second 911 call came in to dispatch and a Milwaukee fire crew showed up on the scene, Waldref was found – but pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski spoke before Milwaukee's Public Safety and Health Committee meeting on Thursday, Feb. 15 and indicated his department is working with the family of Jolene Waldref to review protocol.

Jolene Waldref

Lipski said the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) has already implemented changes when it comes to responding to a medical call. Soon it will be a requirement for first responders to get out of their vehicle if they cannot see a patient – specifically in significant climate factors like wind chill, heat, ice, fog and poor air quality.

The changes come after Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland introduced a resolution asking ambulance crews to get out of their vehicles to search for people who call for help. The resolution also asked MFD to look at technology to help responders locate a 911 caller using a cellphone.

Both Bell Ambulance and Curtis Ambulance have also implemented changes requiring drivers to get out of their vehicles if they cannot see or find a patient. Bell was not involved in the Waldref case.