In downtown Milwaukee, people – and heroes – grabbed capes and skates Saturday for the 3rd annual "Ice CAPE-ade."

Held at Slice of Ice at Red Arrow Park, the free event included complimentary skate rentals, so everyone could connect.

"We want to celebrate all the heroes both that we see on screen and some that are in our own local community," said Erica Green with the Milwaukee Downtown business improvement district.

The heroes Green was referring to – members of the Milwaukee fire and police departments – joined the community on the ice.

"We don’t see ourselves as that, we love the fact that people see us as somebody that can help them," said Carlos Velazquez-Sanchez with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

"We love to think about how Milwaukee really can be an all-season city where there is something for everyone," Green said.

Organizers said, with the recent warm temperatures, this ice rink was almost unable to open – but Saturday turned out to be a perfect winter day.

"Milwaukee County Parks pulled out a mini miracle, and the ice is ready to go," said Michael Salm, chief operations officer with DASH Skating. "Even if you never skated before, just getting out and trying it gets your muscles and your brain thinking in new ways."

It was an opportunity to bring all types of heroes together.

"This gives everyone a chance to get to know each other little better," said Velazquez-Sanchez.

Milwaukee County Parks said, as long as the cold temperatures continue, Slice of Ice will remain open.

