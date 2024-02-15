Milwaukee house fire near 33rd and St. Paul, no injuries reported

article

Milwaukee firefighters extinguished a fire at a home in the city's Merrill Park neighborhood on Thursday, Feb. 15.

It happened near 33rd and Center just before 4 p.m. The first engine at the scene arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters searched the home for any occupants several times, but did not find anyone. No injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Milwaukee police responded to the scene for traffic control, forced entry and fire investigation.

The cause and origin of the fire is not yet known.