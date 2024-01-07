Increase in fires; local crews discuss safety

As temperatures drop, the risk for fires increases.

In the first week of 2024, nine fires devastated Milwaukee families.

Milwaukee Fire Lt. Carlos Velazquez-Sanchez said winter months bring higher fire chances.

"Now as the temperatures have been going down since the beginning of the year, people are starting to find different ways to heat their homes and therefore, we have seen an increase in the fires," he said. "People use their ovens and their stoves, definitely a big no-no."

Space heaters and extension cords also pose a big danger.

"We always tell people, connect directly to the wall, make sure you have a portable heater that if you tilt, you automatically turn off," Velazquez-Sanchez said. "Do not put anything on it or near it."

North Shore Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Tyk said most fires start accidentally.

"We see people start to move things they would have done outside, like smoking in to their house," he said. "Unattended cooking continues to be the leading cause of residential home fires nationwide."

When it comes to fire prevention, both departments say something as small as warming up your car could become hazardous.

"It creates carbon monoxide potentially coming into the home or quite honestly can create a car fire inside a garage," _____ said.

Both departments want to remind people to have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms.

The Milwaukee Fire Department does have free smoke alarms available.

Those interested can visit the City of Milwaukee’s website for more information.