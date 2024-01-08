MFD ribbon cutting ceremonies Monday; Fire Stations 17 & 36

The Milwaukee Fire Department held conduct ribbon-cutting ceremonies Monday, Jan. 8 commemorating the commissioning of Paramedic Unit (MED) 2 at Fire Station 36, and the reopening of Fire Station 17, recommissioning Engine Company 17.

The ability to reopen Fire Station 17 and its Engine Company 17, along with adding a paramedic unit, MED 2 to Station 36, are made possible due to 2024 budget funding by the City of Milwaukee.

Fire Station 17 was closed Dec. 27, 2020 due to budget cuts, decommissioning Engine 17 at that time as well.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The new MED 2 is an additional company to meet the increasing demand of the paramedic run call volume experienced in that first-in neighborhood.