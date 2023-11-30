Milwaukee eastside fire, at least 4 people injured

At least four people were injured in an early morning fire on Milwaukee's east side on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire happened at Edenbrook Lakeside, a nursing and rehabilitation apartment complex near Summit and Woodstock.

One person had burns and three other people had smoke inhalation. All four people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire started in an apartment on the second floor, and was put out with a fire extinguisher. The sprinkler system was also activated.

The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire.