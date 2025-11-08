Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin-Washington score: Badgers lead Huskies in Madison

By
Published  November 8, 2025 3:45pm CST
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin Badgers article

The Brief

    • Wisconsin hosts No. 24 Washington at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
    • The Badgers have lost six straight after two non-conference wins to start the season.
    • The Huskies are coming off a decisive win against Illinois.

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 24 Washington Huskies at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.

Wisconsin (2-6) is looking for its first win in more than two months, having lost six straight games after back-to-back non-conference wins to open the season. Washington (6-2) is coming off a lopsided win at home against Illinois.

Scoring summary

First Quarter

  • Wisconsin 0, Washington 0 at 0:00 – No scoring plays.
  • Note: Wisconsin quarterback Danny O’Neil was carted off the field and into the locker room after injuring his leg in the first quarter. He got up at the end of a 21-yard keeper, limped and then went back down and clutched his right leg.

Second Quarter

  • Wisconsin 3, Washington 0 at 13:44 – N. Vakos 42-yard field goal attempt good.

The Source: Information in this post is from FOX Sports and The Associated Press.

Wisconsin BadgersCollege FootballSports