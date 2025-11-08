Wisconsin-Washington score: Badgers lead Huskies in Madison
article
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 24 Washington Huskies at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
Wisconsin (2-6) is looking for its first win in more than two months, having lost six straight games after back-to-back non-conference wins to open the season. Washington (6-2) is coming off a lopsided win at home against Illinois.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Scoring summary
First Quarter
- Wisconsin 0, Washington 0 at 0:00 – No scoring plays.
- Note: Wisconsin quarterback Danny O’Neil was carted off the field and into the locker room after injuring his leg in the first quarter. He got up at the end of a 21-yard keeper, limped and then went back down and clutched his right leg.
Second Quarter
- Wisconsin 3, Washington 0 at 13:44 – N. Vakos 42-yard field goal attempt good.
Featured
The Source: Information in this post is from FOX Sports and The Associated Press.